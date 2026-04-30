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‘Just looping you in’: why letting AI write our emails might actually create more work

By Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Director of QUT Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
I hope this article finds you well.

Did that make you cringe, ever so slightly? In the decades since the very first email was sent in 1971, the technology has become the quiet infrastructure of white-collar work.

Email came with the promise of efficiency, clarity and less friction in organisational communication. Instead,…The Conversation


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