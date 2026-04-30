Dolls beat screens for building children’s social skills, study finds
By Sarah Gerson, Lecturer in Developmental & Health Psychology, Cardiff University
Ross E Vanderwert, Lecturer in Neuroscience, Cardiff University
Salim Hashmi, Lecturer in Psychology, King's College London
What’s the point of play? Is it simply a way to keep children occupied, or something more? For some, it’s about learning literacy and numeracy. For others, it’s how friendships form and relationships deepen. But it can be all of these at once, and more.
Most parents recognise that play matters. But there’s less agreement on what kind of play is best. Should children be guided towards activities designed to build specific skills, like sports for coordination, or construction for maths and engineering? Or should…
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- Thursday, April 30, 2026