Working from home in Nigeria: study finds women don’t have much choice
By Ikechukwu (Ike) Nwaka, Assistant Lecturer, Business Economics, University of Alberta
George Nwokike Ike, Assistant Professor, Head of Banking and Finance Department, Girne American University
Nigerian women of working age are mostly (90%) self-employed. By comparison, self-employment accounts for less than 16% of employment in high-income countries such as the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. It is far lower in middle-income countries like South Africa and Turkey too.
Official statistics…
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- Thursday, April 30, 2026