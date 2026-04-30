Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reforms to South Africa’s technical colleges keep failing students and employers: why?

By Stephanie Allais, Faculty member, Centre for Researching Education and Labour, University of the Witwatersrand
South Africa’s 50 public technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges are, in the main, struggling institutions.

In many, throughput rates – how many students qualify in the expected time – are low. Some lecturers are under-qualified and under-resourced. Relationships with employers, which are crucial for the type of training that these colleges offer, are uneven.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Smart motorways were halted over safety concerns – what’s the future for digital roads?
~ Grattan on Friday: Antisemitism royal commission’s interim report leaves key questions dangling
~ Is Trump losing the support of his Maga base?
~ From smoking to stigma: how screen stories influence health
~ From Buddy Holly to Ariana Grande: six songs that show how technology changes the human voice
~ EU: Parliament Confirms That ‘Only Yes Means Yes’
~ ‘1930s policing’: the tactics police used in the hunt for Alice Springs girl Kumanjayi Little Baby
~ Hold your nose and don’t stop for a selfie: why getting up close to a beached whale is a really bad idea
~ Albanese is prioritising politics over the responsible handling of ISIS families, setting a dangerous precedent
~ Australia isn’t getting a fair share of tax on gas exports. Queensland has shown how to raise the bar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter