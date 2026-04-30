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Human Rights Observatory

‘Executive power is subject to checks and balances’: why King Charles cited Magna Carta in the US Congress

By Nicholas Vincent, Professor of Medieval History, University of East Anglia
In his speech to Congress during a trip to the US to mark the country’s 250th anniversary, King Charles made repeated references to Magna Carta, the medieval English charter that laid the foundations for the modern rule of law. Dating back to 1215, Magna Carta also established for the first time that the monarch was not above the law. Charles used his speech to reference the common Anglo-American tradition of law, and of how the charter has been cited in more than 160 US judgments of the US Supreme Court.

It was notable that the king chose to cite this ancient charter, which stands…The Conversation


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