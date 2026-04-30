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Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s brazen interception of Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza sparks fears for 175 arbitrarily detained

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that Israeli forces intercepted 22 vessels and detained around 175 crew members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to break Israel’s illegal blockade and deliver essential humanitarian aid to the occupied Gaza Strip, amidst Israel’s ongoing genocide, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, Erika Guevara Rosas, […] The post Israel’s brazen interception of Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza sparks fears for 175 arbitrarily detained appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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