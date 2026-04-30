How much should politics influence science, and vice versa? National Science Board’s ousting resurrects an existential debate
By Caroline Wagner, Professor of Public Affairs, The Ohio State University
James Olds, Professor of Neuroscience, Policy and Government, George Mason University
The Trump administration fired the entire board that oversees the National Science Foundation, raising an age-old question about the separation of science and state.
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- Thursday, April 30, 2026