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Americans care more about future generations than many think – and that gap could matter for policy

By Kyle Fiore Law, Postdoctoral Research Scholar in Sustainability, Arizona State University
Stylianos Syropoulos, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Arizona State University
Caring about future generations means believing that people who will live decades or centuries from now deserve ethical consideration. In practice, that means taking their interests into account when making all kinds of decisions across a range of issues – from aggressively cutting carbon emissions to investing in pandemic preparedness initiatives and regulating powerful emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

While it may sound like a niche moral view to care about future generations in this way, our…The Conversation


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