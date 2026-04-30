The US has long used economic coercion to achieve foreign policy goals — the war in Iran shows how that power has declined
By Charmaine N. Willis, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Old Dominion University
Keith A. Preble, Teaching Assistant Professor, East Carolina University
US sanctions on foreign nations have lost some of their power to influence the behavior of other nations – with increasing costs for the US to boot.
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- Thursday, April 30, 2026