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Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court bolsters donors’ free speech rights in unanimous crisis pregnancy center ruling

By Wayne Unger, Associate Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University
First Choice, the crisis pregnancy center chain that brought the case, argued that merely issuing a subpoena can deter donors from making a gift.The Conversation


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