To improve literacy, Ontario should invest in students and educators
By Kathryn Hibbert, Distinguished University Professor, Faculty of Education, cross-appointed to Medical Imaging, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Western University
Strengthening reading instruction is essential, but that doesn’t mean buying commercial programs is the answer — especially when deteriorating classroom conditions drive qualified teachers away.
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- Thursday, April 30, 2026