Bill C-223 aims to protect kids while navigating complex family violence cases — but will it work?
By Eden Hoffer, PhD Candidate - Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Information and Media Studies, Western University
Kimberley T. Jackson, Associate Professor, Western University
Debates over Bill C-223 should focus not on whether reform is needed but on how to protect children while preserving flexibility for complex, highly individualized cases.
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- Thursday, April 30, 2026