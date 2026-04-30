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Which bird has the best song? These experts think they know

By Joey Baxter, PhD Candidate in Biosciences, University of Sheffield
Cannelle Tassin de Montaigu, Research Fellow, Ecology & Evolution, University of Sussex
Josh Firth, Associate Professor of Behavioural Ecology, University of Leeds; University of Oxford
Judith Lock, Principal Teaching Fellow in Ecology and Evolution, University of Southampton
To mark International Dawn Chorus day we’ve asked wildlife experts to make their case for why their favourite songbird deserves your vote. Cast your vote in the poll at the end of the article and let us know why in the comments. We hope their words will inspire you to step outside and soak up some birdsong this spring.

Song thrush


Championed by Cannelle Tassin de Montaigu, Research Fellow in Ecology and Evolution, University of Sussex

When people talk about the UK’s best bird songs they often go straight for the big names – loud, dramatic performers…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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