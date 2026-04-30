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Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s ocean health report card is damning, and protected areas aren’t enough

By Heidi McIlvenny, PhD Candidate, School of Biological Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
The UK now protects 38% of its seas by law. Yet the government’s own assessment shows that our oceans are not thriving.

In April, the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra) published its latest assessment of the health of our seas: the UK marine strategy report.

Of the 15 components of ocean health assessed, only two clearly meet the standard…The Conversation


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