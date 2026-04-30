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Our study looked at teens’ social media behaviour in 43 countries – those from disadvantaged backgrounds face greater harms

By Roger Fernandez-Urbano, Ramón y Cajal Research Fellow (Tenure-Track) Department of Sociology, Universitat de Barcelona
Maria Rubio-Cabañez, Postdoctoral Researcher, Centre d’Estudis Demogràfics, CED-CERCA, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Pablo Gracia, Professor Investigador en Sociologia, Centre d’Estudis Demogràfics, CED-CERCA, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
As social media becomes a central part of young people’s lives, concerns are growing about its impact on their mental health. Yet public debates and measures tend to treat adolescents as one homogeneous group. We frequently ignore the fact that social media use does not affect all young people in the same way – nor does it have the same impacts on their wellbeing.

In a recent chapter of the World…The Conversation


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