A five-day course of magnetic brain stimulation could help autistic children communicate better
By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Fei Li, Professor of Pediatrics, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Qiang Luo, Associate Principal Investigator of Neuroscience, Fudan University
For children with autism spectrum disorder and with an intellectual disability, the options for improving communication and social skills are limited.
Talking therapies and behavioural programmes can help some children develop these skills, but they depend on specialists who are in short supply – even in wealthy countries.
Around 30-35% of autistic children have an intellectual disability, according to research from…
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- Thursday, April 30, 2026