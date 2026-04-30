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$50,000 arts degrees look set to stay, despite a new bill trying to slash uni fees

By Andrew Norton, Professor of Higher Education Policy, Monash University
Only the federal government can fix the problems created by the Job-ready Graduates scheme. Ahead of the budget on May 12, it shows no interest in doing that.The Conversation


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