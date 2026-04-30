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Human Rights Observatory

EU: Parliament Confirms That ‘Only Yes Means Yes’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demonstration with the slogan "Without consent, it's rape" takes place in Rome, Italy, on February 28, 2026. © 2026 Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via AP Photo The European Parliament adopted on Tuesday a resolution calling on the European Commission to make consent the determining factor in rape legislation across the EU, with 447 members voting “for,” 160 “against,” and 43 abstaining.Stating that “affirmative, freely given and unambiguous indication of consent is valid and that silence, a lack of verbal or physical resistance or the absence of a ‘no’ cannot be interpreted…


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