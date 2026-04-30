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Evolvable AI: are we on the brink of the next major evolutionary transition?

By Rob Brooks, Scientia Professor of Evolution, UNSW Sydney
What happens when natural selection, the most powerful process driving change in the living world, shapes artificial intelligence (AI), perhaps the most potent technology humanity has invented to date?

We might be about to find out.

According to a new paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, we are entering the era of “evolvable AI” – AI systems that can undergo evolution. In turn, that might give rise to a major transition in evolution.

How major is “major”? Well,…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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