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Australia isn’t getting a fair share of tax on gas exports. Queensland has shown how to raise the bar

By Kevin Morrison, Industry Fellow, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
As gas prices soared in recent years, Queensland actually earned more money – for less gas – than the federal government. Here’s why.The Conversation


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