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Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Authorities must investigate election-related killings, arbitrary arrests and torture of opposition members, supporters

By Amnesty International
Ugandan security forces targeted members and supporters of the opposition party National Unity Platform (NUP) with lethal force, arbitrary arrests, torture and other ill-treatment before, during and after the 15 January general elections, Amnesty International said today. The organization received multiple reports indicating that between 15 and 18 January, the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) […] The post Uganda: Authorities must investigate election-related killings, arbitrary arrests and torture of opposition members, supporters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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