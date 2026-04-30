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Heat and cold alter how animals fight disease. As the climate changes, this knowledge may be vital

By Julie Old, Associate Professor in Biology, Zoology and Animal Science, Western Sydney University
Brian Dixon, Professor of Biology, University of Waterloo
Each animal species has an optimal temperature at which it can metabolise food and its immune system can best fight off pathogens.

As our recent research shows, temperature directly affects the immune systems of vertebrates – regardless of how they moderate their own body temperatures. At first, slightly hotter temperatures actually give many animal immune systems a boost. But when temperatures get still hotter, conditions favour pathogens…The Conversation


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