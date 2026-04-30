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‘More empowered’: how online gaming benefits people with disability

By Christopher Hastas, PhD Researcher, Western Sydney University
Irena Veljanova, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Western Sydney University
Julia Kantek, Lecturer in the School of Social Sciences, Western Sydney University
Mick Houlbrook, Lecturer, Western Sydney University

You are more empowered because you get to be seen for who you are.

These are the words of Link*, an online gamer with disability – one of a group of 15 gamers with disability we interviewed as part of our new study, published in the Journal of Disability and Social Justice.

Our study aimed to better understand what online gaming offers people with a disability. And Link’s experience highlights one of its key findings: online gaming acts as a powerful space of…The Conversation


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