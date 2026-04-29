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Supreme Court considers whether police can use Big Tech data to capture info from all cellphone users in a place and time

By Anne Toomey McKenna, Affiliated Faculty Member, Institute for Computational and Data Sciences, Penn State
Geofencing warrants round up the location data of everyone in a specific place and time, whether or not they had any connection to a crime – a test of the Fourth Amendment in the digital age.The Conversation


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