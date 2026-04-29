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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

The human cost of the data center push in Latin America

By Daria Dergacheva
In this cross-border article, Global Voices is sharing stories from several countries in Latin America where communities are pushing back against AI-driven data center development.


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