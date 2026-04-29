An affordable vision: how a modest investment in NZ’s eye health would make a big difference
By Lucy Goodman, Research Fellow, School of Optometry and Vision Science, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Jacqueline Ramke, Associate Professor in Eye Health Equity, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Pushkar Silwal, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Optometry and Vision Science, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Most vision loss is preventable, yet many New Zealanders can’t afford care. Following Australia’s public funding model could cut costs and reduce inequities.
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- Wednesday, April 29, 2026