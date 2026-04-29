Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dignity and resolve: Francesca Albanese’s When the World Sleeps humanises Palestinian lives

By Martin Kear, Lecturer, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Francesca Albanese, an Italian lawyer and scholar, is the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, comprising the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. Her job is to report to the UN on the human rights situation in these territories.

Since its inception in 1993, the role of rapporteur has been controversial and at times adversarial. Previous appointees were regularly castigated by Israeli governments and pro-Israel lobby groups for their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Were enormous octopuses apex predators in ancient oceans?
~ US: Allow Those With Felony Convictions to Vote
~ FIFA: New Rule Recognizes Afghan Women’s Team
~ Global: Gianni Infantino must use FIFA congress speech to commit to a World Cup free from deportations, detentions and repression
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Antony Green on how Farrer’s ‘breakout’ by-election will make history
~ Albanese government’s latest attempt to make tech giants pay for journalism is needed but carries big risks
~ Why listening is the most important democratic skill of the digital age
~ Why did Indian lawmakers vote against ensuring more women in parliament?
~ Supervillain or Cicero? Why Palantir’s manifesto has such sinister vibes
~ Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: how the legal battle of the tech billionaires could shape the future of AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter