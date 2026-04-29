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Do birds have accents? The fascinating regional differences in birdsong

By Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
Birds sing the most around an hour before dawn, when the air is at its stillest. Theoretically, this enables sounds to travel further, making song up to 20 times more effective than if sung at midday.

With International Dawn Chorus day approaching, it’s time to take a moment to soak in the spring birdsong and notice the individual harmonies blending together.

International…The Conversation


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