Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why omega-3s may be vital to getting the most out of your daily workouts

By Fernando Naclerio, Professor in Strength and Conditioning and Sports Nutrition, University of Greenwich
Justin Roberts, Professor of Nutritional Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Most people know omega-3 fish oils are good for health – especially heart health. But what many people might not realise is that these friendly fats can also be beneficial to your workouts.

Research has linked omega-3s to better exercise performance – making them a potentially valuable supplement for people who train regularly.

Omega-3 fatty acids are special fats found mainly in fish, seafood, nuts and seeds (such as walnuts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Were enormous octopuses apex predators in ancient oceans?
~ US: Allow Those With Felony Convictions to Vote
~ FIFA: New Rule Recognizes Afghan Women’s Team
~ Global: Gianni Infantino must use FIFA congress speech to commit to a World Cup free from deportations, detentions and repression
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Antony Green on how Farrer’s ‘breakout’ by-election will make history
~ Albanese government’s latest attempt to make tech giants pay for journalism is needed but carries big risks
~ Why listening is the most important democratic skill of the digital age
~ Why did Indian lawmakers vote against ensuring more women in parliament?
~ Supervillain or Cicero? Why Palantir’s manifesto has such sinister vibes
~ Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: how the legal battle of the tech billionaires could shape the future of AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter