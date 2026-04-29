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South Africa’s AI policy cited fake research, created by AI: what lessons need to be learned

By Nomalanga Mashinini, Senior Lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand
The incident is being treated as an embarrassment. It’s something more serious: a failure of the very standards the revised policy must uphold.The Conversation


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