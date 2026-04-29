Trump’s Medicaid fraud crackdown may sound sensible, but it could harm Americans who require long-term care
By Marc Cohen, Professor of Gerontology, UMass Boston
Alison Barkoff, Hirsh Health Law & Policy Associate Professor, George Washington University
Jane Tavares, Senior Research Fellow and Lecturer of Gerontology, UMass Boston
Sara Rosenbaum, Professor Emerita of Health Law and Policy, George Washington University
Mehmet Oz, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator, is ordering all states to step up their efforts to crack down on Medicaid fraud.
His April 21, 2026, announcement expanded on the Trump administration’s related enforcement actions, such as withholding Medicaid funds from Minnesota…
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- Wednesday, April 29, 2026