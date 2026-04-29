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Human Rights Observatory

US: Allow Those With Felony Convictions to Vote

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Spellman Bernard Smith, Jr., 78, center, stands in line with other voters at Rosemont Middle School in Norfolk, Virginia, on Election Day, November 8, 2016, to cast his vote. Smith, who has a felony conviction, recently had his voting rights restored and was able to cast a vote for president for the first time.  © 2016 Bill Tiernan/The Virginian-Pilot via AP (New York) – Legislation advancing in Maryland and Alabama would expand voting rights for people with felony convictions, marking significant progress in the movement to expand voting rights for all,…


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