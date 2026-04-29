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Human Rights Observatory

FIFA: New Rule Recognizes Afghan Women’s Team

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Players of Afghan Women's United football team receive support from Tunisian players after the FIFA Unites: Women's Series 2025 on October 29 in Casablanca, Morocco. © 2025 Francois Nel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images (Vancouver) – The FIFA Council’s decision to approve amendments to its Governance Regulations provides a landmark opportunity to ensure gender equity and human rights in sport, the Sport & Rights Alliance (SRA) said today. These changes allow for the official recognition of the Afghanistan Women’s National Team in exile, ensuring that the players…


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