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Global: Gianni Infantino must use FIFA congress speech to commit to a World Cup free from deportations, detentions and repression

By Amnesty International
FIFA President Gianni Infantino must tell member associations gathering tomorrow at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, how he will ensure that the world’s biggest sporting tournament does not become a stage for repression and a platform for authoritarian practices, Amnesty International said today. “With just six weeks until the 2026 World Cup kicks […] The post Global: Gianni Infantino must use FIFA congress speech to commit to a World Cup free from deportations, detentions and repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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