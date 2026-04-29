Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why listening is the most important democratic skill of the digital age

By Sara Kells, Director of Program Management at IE Digital Learning and Adjunct Professor of Humanities, IE University
In a typical conversation today, it is not difficult to sense when someone has stopped listening. Their attention shifts, their response arrives too quickly, or their eyes drift toward a screen waiting nearby. The exchange continues, but something essential has already been lost. We speak more than ever across platforms, devices, and digital spaces. But are we actually listening to one another?

Public debate today tends to focus on speech. Questions of who can speak, what should be regulated, and whether free expression is under threat dominate discussions about digital life. These…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Antony Green on how Farrer’s ‘breakout’ by-election will make history
~ Albanese government’s latest attempt to make tech giants pay for journalism is needed but carries big risks
~ Why did Indian lawmakers vote against ensuring more women in parliament?
~ Supervillain or Cicero? Why Palantir’s manifesto has such sinister vibes
~ Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: how the legal battle of the tech billionaires could shape the future of AI
~ King Charles’ US trip shows royalty’s soft power, even in times of war
~ Amnesty International presents alarming report on housing conditions in Indigenous communities and calls on Ottawa to assume its responsibilities
~ The race to mine critical minerals for AI and clean energy is creating ‘sacrifice zones’ that harm water and health of world’s poor
~ Australia’s inflation surge just made an RBA rate rise more likely
~ New tech, new rules: Narrative and civil society in the age of AI and algorithms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter