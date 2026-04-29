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Human Rights Observatory

Supervillain or Cicero? Why Palantir’s manifesto has such sinister vibes

By Daniel Baldino, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Notre Dame Australia
Earlier this month, multibillion-dollar US tech company Palantir posted on X a summary of its chief executive Alex Karp’s recent book, the portentously titled The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West.

The book and the post offer a kind of manifesto, making sweeping claims about a hierarchy of civilisations, the rejection of pluralism, Silicon Valley’s moral obligation to US military power, the necessity…The Conversation


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