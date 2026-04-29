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Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: how the legal battle of the tech billionaires could shape the future of AI

By Rob Nicholls, Senior Research Associate in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
The case crystallises a wider public anxiety: an incredibly powerful technology is being built and controlled by a tiny number of feuding tech bros.The Conversation


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