The race to mine critical minerals for AI and clean energy is creating ‘sacrifice zones’ that harm water and health of world’s poor
By Abraham Nunbogu, Institute for Water, Environment and Health, United Nations University
Kaveh Madani, Director of the Institute for Water, Environment and Health, United Nations University; Yale University
The rapid expansion of critical mineral extraction is trading away human and ecological well-being for technological breakthroughs. There are ways to fix this.
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- Wednesday, April 29, 2026