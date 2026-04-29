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Human Rights Observatory

Israel Bankrolls War Crimes in Occupied Syrian Golan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bulldozers move during ongoing construction work at the settlement of Katzrin in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on December 17, 2024. © 2024 Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – The Israeli government has approved a $334 million plan to transfer thousands more Israeli civilians into the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, Human Rights Watch said today. The decision, adopted by the cabinet on April 17, 2026, is a clear statement of intent to commit war crimes.“Israel's cabinet has put public money behind a war crime in Syria at the same time as…


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