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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Cities are getting hotter – and bigger. New research reveals the scale of the challenge

By Hamish Lewis, Lecturer in Climate Change, University of Waikato
Luke Harrington, Senior Lecturer in Climate Change, University of Waikato
Extreme heat already kills millions. New research shows how today’s emissions choices will determine how many more may face dangerous heatwaves this century.The Conversation


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