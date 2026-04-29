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Human Rights Observatory

Middle East: World leaders must centre protection of civilians and agree an enduring and sustainable ceasefire

By Amnesty International
The fragile, temporary ceasefires, between the United States and Iran, and between Israel and Lebanon, must be replaced by an enduring, sustained, and comprehensive regional ceasefire that covers all countries affected by this conflict, to avoid further catastrophic civilian suffering and pave the way for justice, respect for international law and long-term human rights protection […] The post Middle East: World leaders must centre protection of civilians and agree an enduring and sustainable ceasefire appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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