AI decides what we see online. It’s time digital platforms tell us exactly how they do it
By Sora Park, Professor of Communication, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Janet Fulton, Research Fellow, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Momoko Fujita, Senior Lecturer, Communications and Media, University of Canberra
Saffron Howden, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Arts and Design, University of Canberra
If you suffer from information overload, or are unsure what to trust online, you’re not alone. Australians are increasingly disengaging from traditional news, turning instead to social media, influencers and – more recently – generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots and summaries.
It’s a murky, polluted world where opaque algorithms decide what you see. They’re known to have…
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- Tuesday, April 28, 2026