Women who expand their freelance careers hit a different kind of glass ceiling — the glass wall
By Christy Zhou Koval, Professor, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Susie Lee, Assistant Professor, International Business School Suzhou, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University
Yonghoon Lee, Yonghoon Lee Associate Professor with Tenure and Gina and Anthony Bahr ’91 Professorship in Business, Texas A&M University
You’ve heard of the glass ceiling. New research has identified another barrier: the glass wall, which punishes women for the kind of lateral career moves that boost men’s prospects.
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- Tuesday, April 28, 2026