Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso’s Dubious Military Reserve Plan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burkina Faso soldiers patrol aboard a pickup truck on the road from Dori to the Goudebo refugee camp, on February 3, 2020. © 2020 OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images Burkina Faso’s Council of Ministers adopted a draft law on April 24 to create a 100,000-strong military reserve by the end of 2026. Defense Minister Célestin Simporé framed the move as a way to rapidly mobilize citizens to respond to security threats and “embed Patriotic Defense within a logic of citizen participation.”On face value, adding tens of thousands of soldiers would appear to bolster…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Facial recognition data is a key to your identity – if stolen, you can’t just change the locks
~ Michaelina Wautier review: an astoundingly skilled painter returned to her rightful place in the spotlight
~ The truth about cats and dogs and the links between pet attachment and mental health
~ UK Biobank records listed for sale in China: why open data might be the answer
~ Delving into One Health’s vision to better protect people, animals and the planet from future health crises
~ Scientists have found a safer way to hunt for the next pandemic virus
~ Prostate cancer overdiagnosis risk sharply rises after age 70 – new research
~ What sitting all day does to the body
~ Yemen: One year on, impunity for detention centre strike exposes US failures on accountability and civilian harm prevention
~ From fake medicines to watches, counterfeits are everywhere and getting harder to catch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter