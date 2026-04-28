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Why the dawn chorus sounds different from place to place

By Carlos Abrahams, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Assessment - Director of Ecoacoustics, Nottingham Trent University
Each May, nature lovers get out of bed early to experience the seasonal wonder of birds singing, as the sun rises above the horizon to take part in International Dawn Chorus Day.

In Europe you may hear blackbirds, chiffchaffs and nightingales. In the US, cardinals, chickadees and blue jays. In East Africa, morning thrush, hornbills and wood doves. Each with their own song.

There is no single dawn chorus, but the harmonies of hundreds of bird…The Conversation


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