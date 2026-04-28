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Human Rights Observatory

Why do so many African women bleach their skin? Study looks beyond what they tell researchers

By Oyenike Balogun, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Bentley University
In some African countries, more than 50% of women regularly use skin-lightening products. In South Africa, the rate is 32%, while in Nigeria it’s 77%. This dwarfs rates in other regions of the world.

The health consequences are not trivial. Over-the-counter skin lightening creams and pills have been linked to severe skin discoloration,…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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