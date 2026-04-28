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Humidity and heat are killers for tropical birds – waxbill and hornbill studies highlight the dangers

By Andrew McKechnie, Professor of Zoology and South African Research Chair-holder, University of Pretoria
Susan Cunningham, Lecturer, Percy FitzPatrick Institute, University of Cape Town
Humans are not the only species negatively affected by increasingly hot and humid conditions. Intense heatwaves sometimes kill large numbers of wild animals. Eastern Australia’s giant fruit bats, known as flying-foxes, provide possibly the most dramatic illustration. In late 2018, two days of extreme heat in the far north of Queensland wiped out one…The Conversation


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