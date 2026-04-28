Climate change hits South African women unevenly: why race, class, age and power matter
By Petra Holden, Senior Researcher, University of Cape Town
Gina Ziervogel, Director of African Climate and Development Initiative, Professor in Environmental and Geographical Science, University of Cape Town
Leigh Stadler, Research Associate at the African Climate and Development Initiative, University of Cape Town
Climate risk assessments guide how much funding is available to support climate impacts and need to work out which women are worst affected.
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- Tuesday, April 28, 2026