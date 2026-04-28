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Human Rights Observatory

Another alleged attempt on Trump’s life: Is it a political lifeline or a fatal sign of weakness?

By James K. Rowe, Associate Professor of Political Ecology, University of Victoria
While those around Donald Trump are trying to spin the latest alleged attempt on his life as more evidence of his super humanity, the U.S. president is looking more mortal by the day.The Conversation


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