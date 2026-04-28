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Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: A warning on how AI and deepfakes can become an ’excessive risk‘ to women and girls

By Fernanda Canofre
A technical note by research center Internetlab points out that advances in synthetic image creators increase the risks of gender violence online and talks about platforms’ accountability


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